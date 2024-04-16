Hailey Bieber turns heads in three smashing looks at Coachella

Her first outfit channelled her inner rockstar. Think oversized black leather jacket, a barely-there black T-shirt, and matching shorts that redefined ‘mini.’ Chunky boots and high white socks added a touch of edge, while bronzy makeup and a sleek, middle-parted lob offered a dose of glam. The coolest detail? Neon teal nails that practically glowed in the desert night. ‘Comfort,’ she captioned the look on Instagram, but let's be real, it screamed effortless cool.