Hailey Bieber turns heads in three smashing looks at Coachella

Forget the music - Coachella this year was all about Hailey Bieber and her style. The model turned the festival into a personal fashion show, and let’s just say, we’re diligently taking notes. Hailey's looks defied definition, blending preppy vibes, sporty chic, and a touch of biker girl attitude.
Her first outfit channelled her inner rockstar. Think oversized black leather jacket, a barely-there black T-shirt, and matching shorts that redefined ‘mini.’ Chunky boots and high white socks added a touch of edge, while bronzy makeup and a sleek, middle-parted lob offered a dose of glam. The coolest detail? Neon teal nails that practically glowed in the desert night. ‘Comfort,’ she captioned the look on Instagram, but let's be real, it screamed effortless cool.
Next up? A playful pop of colour. Hailey sported a striped green jersey (think St. Patrick's Day gone chic) paired with white lace shorts. White ankle socks and glossy Mary Janes added a touch of femininity, while layered jewellery and statement shades completed the look. Rosy makeup and a slicked-back bun kept things polished.
Hailey didn’t forget the sporty side either. Rocking a Yankees bomber jacket over a cropped white tank top, she channelled a New York vibe. Navy work pants added a utilitarian touch, but the real star was the cheetah-print scarf tied around her head - a playful counterpoint to the red and blue baseball cap. And let's not forget her Rhode lip balm phone case, which got a cheeky cameo holding a cigarette - multi-functionality at its finest.
Coachella may be over, but Hailey's fashion lessons are here to stay.