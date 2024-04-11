Kriti Kharbanda rocks the ethnic look with a gorgeous lime green sari

Kriti Kharbanda, renowned for her impeccable sense of style and captivating appearance, has long been revered as a style icon. Whether adorning traditional ensembles or daring Western attire, she effortlessly exudes regal elegance on every occasion. Recently, the actress made headlines with her marriage to her long-time partner, Pulkit Samrat, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.
In a recent social media post, Kriti delighted her followers with stunning images, showcasing her radiant festive look. Embracing the spirit of Ugadi, she graced the occasion in a charming lime green sari, captivating the attention of all who beheld her. Kriti’s grace and beauty continue to enchant her admirers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of fashion and glamour.
She looked stunning in the lime green sari featuring scalloped borders having double-strand pink designs. Those subtle embellishments enhanced her look. She added a modern twist to her ensemble with a sleeveless blouse showing yellow, green, and pink hues and a deep neckline. Kriti beautified her look further with a two-tiered heavy choker necklace, adorned with beads and gold accents. Her glowing makeup included well-contoured cheeks, blush and a dash of pink nude shade on her lips. She tied her hair back in a low ponytail leaving a few strands open.
The actor seems to have a thing for the lime green shade. For her Chooda ceremony, she picked another lime green wonder exuding sheer elegance. Her sari was teamed with a gorgeous off-shoulder blouse. Amping up her bridal avatar, she added a heavily decorated crimson dupatta, embellished with sheer golden embroidery. Kriti also wore a gold necklace, dangly earrings, and an emerald-stone-encrusted ring as accessories.
Kriti’s style statements are amazing and there’s no way we can get over them anytime soon!