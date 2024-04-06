Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in Gaurav Gupta outfit at ‘Monkey Man’ LA premiere

Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended the Hollywood premiere of her film Monkey Man in style! The actress shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, alongside photos from the TCL Chinese Theatre event in Los Angeles. “So much love for this fellow right here,” she wrote, tagging director Dev Patel. “Look what you made, kid. Monkey Man out now, in theatres worldwide.”
But it was Sobhita’s dazzling outfit that truly stole the show. Clad in a pristine white ensemble by designer Gaurav Gupta, she embodied pure sophistication. The Gaurav Gupta creation was a showstopper from his Aarohanam collection, unveiled at Paris Couture Week this year.
The bustier top featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, sparkling with crystals, pearls, and spiky embellishments. The figure-hugging silhouette hugged her curves, accentuated further by peplum panels. The surprise came with the skirt – it was a pair of high-waisted trousers with a cleverly pleated overlay that created a flowing skirt illusion.
Sobhita completed the look with sky-high embellished stilettos, statement pink gem earrings, and a touch of Hollywood glam with feathered brows, winged eyeliner, and a glossy mauve pout. Her centre-parted messy hairdo added a touch of effortless elegance.
The Monkey Man premiere was a star-studded affair, with actors Vipin Sharma, Reva Marchellin, Makarand Deshpande, Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher, and Pitobash joining the celebration. Directed by Dev Patel and produced by Jordan Peele, the film has garnered international attention but has yet to be released in India.