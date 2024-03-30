Pulkit Samrat makes halwa for Kriti Kharbanda's family in Bengaluru, actress calls him 'green flag'

Actress Kriti Kharbanda has fallen in love all over again with her actor-husband Pulkit Samrat, as he cooked his 'first rasoi' and made halwa for his wife.

Tagging him as a “green flag”, Kriti shared a string of pictures of Pulkit from the kitchen, while he made the halwa. The actress also shared images of the dish after it was plated.

“Green flag alert! Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn't think this was possible, but yet, It happened. Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he's making halwa,” she wrote alongside the images.