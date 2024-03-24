Of colours and love! Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda share photos from haldi and reception night

After sharing glimpses into various ceremonies from their dreamy wedding, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have now dropped pictures from their reception night and haldi ceremony.

At the reception, Pulkit has his gentleman mode on with a white shirt, black velvet blazer and waistcoat which perfectly complement one another.

Kriti, on the other hand, donned a gorgeous full-length gown with colourful prints. She accessorised with a necklace and a pair of studs. The newlyweds can be seen striking a pose in front of a Mr & Mrs. sign, which serves as the perfect backdrop.

“Right here, right now’s all we got! #Mr&Mrs,” the post was captioned.

In a fun video, the couple brings out their playful side and enjoys themselves by going down a slide. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share that the slide was a sweet surprise from Pulkit and went on to call him the best husband ever.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda reception photos