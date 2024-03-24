Of colours and love! Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda share photos from haldi and reception night

After sharing glimpses into various ceremonies from their dreamy wedding, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have now dropped pictures from their reception night and haldi ceremony.
At the reception, Pulkit has his gentleman mode on with a white shirt, black velvet blazer and waistcoat which perfectly complement one another.
Kriti, on the other hand, donned a gorgeous full-length gown with colourful prints. She accessorised with a necklace and a pair of studs. The newlyweds can be seen striking a pose in front of a Mr & Mrs. sign, which serves as the perfect backdrop.
“Right here, right now’s all we got! #Mr&Mrs,” the post was captioned.
In a fun video, the couple brings out their playful side and enjoys themselves by going down a slide. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share that the slide was a sweet surprise from Pulkit and went on to call him the best husband ever.
Sharing the photos from haldi, the couple revealed instead of the turmeric paste, the two opted for multani mitti to ensure their skin glows on their big day. From dancing to dhol beats to sharing moments of laughter, it looks like the B-town couple has truly had an evening to remember.
Earlier, the couple delighted fans with pictures from their wedding ceremony. While Kriti was the epitome of elegance in a pastel pink lehenga, Pulkit stayed true to his personal style with an embroidered pastel green ensemble. After dating for the last couple of years, the lovebirds tied the knot on March 15.
The duo has shared the screen in multiple movies including Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. Pulkit was last seen in Fukrey 3 and Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven while Kriti was last seen in 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey.