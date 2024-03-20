Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat share glimpses of their mehendi ceremony

aIn the midst of the internet being flooded by dreamy images from their wedding ceremony, newly married Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have now posted glimpses from their mehendi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the actors have posted a set of six stunning images that take us inside the ceremony. In the first frame, Pulkit is seen applying henna on Kriti's palm. The carousal post consists more photos of the couple in their candid moments – be it Kriti adoring Pulkit while he kissed her hand or Pulkit dancing the night away! The captioin read, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye." Take a look at the pics here: