Madame Tussauds Museum modifies Justin Bieber’s statue after Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy announcement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child, and even the wax figure world is getting ready to celebrate. Following the couple’s pregnancy announcement, London’s Madame Tussauds Museum took a unique approach to commemorate this exciting chapter. They’ve given Justin Bieber’s wax figure a ‘dad-to-be’ makeover, complete with a baby carrier nestled in his arms.
Sharing the update on their Instagram page, Madame Tussauds playfully captioned the photo, “Baby, Baby, Baby OH. Congratulations Justin and Hailey Bieber. Thought we could help out,” referencing Justin's iconic song Baby.
The updated wax figure features Justin in his signature casual style – a pink oversized hoodie and a backwards black cap. The baby carrier, complete with a peek-a-boo doll head, is a heartwarming addition.
Fans on Instagram showered the museum with praise for their creativity. Comments like “That was fast!” and “Love to see it” highlight the quick turnaround and unique idea. Others chimed in with “The cutest thing ever” and a flood of red hearts, reflecting the general sentiment.
This isn’t Madame Tussauds’ first time adapting their wax figures to current events. In 2016, following Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s high-profile divorce, the museum strategically placed Robert Pattinson’s figure between their statues, creating a symbolic respectful distance.
With Justin and Hailey expecting their little one soon after renewing their wedding vows, excitement is certainly in the air.