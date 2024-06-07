Pawan Kalyan celebrates his political win with Ram Charan, Varun Tej and family in Hyderabad; touches Chiranjeevi’s feet

Hyderabad witnessed an emotional homecoming for actor-politician Pawan Kalyan after his significant political triumph in Pithapuram. Returning as the newly-elected MLA, Pawan was enveloped in a wave of familial affection and pride, marking a memorable moment in his journey.
The scene at his Hyderabad residence was one of pure joy and unity. Kalyan, beaming with happiness, was greeted with a shower of flower petals as he stepped out of his car, accompanied by his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and son, Akira Nandan. The emotional reunion was captured in a video shared on X, highlighting the intimate and heartfelt moments with his family.
One particularly touching gesture was the actor’s reverence towards his elder brother, Chiranjeevi. In a moment steeped in tradition and respect, Pawan bowed to touch Chiranjeevi’s feet. The Stalin actor , ever the affectionate brother, playfully teased him before warmly garlanding him.
The celebration continued with Pawan cutting a massive cake amidst cheers and whistles from his nephews Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej, and niece Niharika Konidela. The family’s joy was palpable as they gathered for photographs, sharing in the euphoria of the victory. Pawan’s mother, Anjana Devi, and sister-in-law, Surekha, were among those who showered him with blessings and love. His wife, Anna, was seen warmly embracing Upasana Konidela.
Adding a touch of nostalgia and pride, Pawan’s ex-wife, actor Renu Desai, shared a special montage on her Instagram. Created by their son Akira, the video featured clips from Kalyan’s films set to Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Care About Us. Renu expressed her delight, writing, “Akirii just now called me and told me mummy share this montage of Nana so here it is for my little boy who is so happy and proud of his father’s journey.”