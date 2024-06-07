Pawan Kalyan celebrates his political win with Ram Charan, Varun Tej and family in Hyderabad; touches Chiranjeevi’s feet

Adding a touch of nostalgia and pride, Pawan’s ex-wife, actor Renu Desai, shared a special montage on her Instagram. Created by their son Akira, the video featured clips from Kalyan’s films set to Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Care About Us. Renu expressed her delight, writing, “Akirii just now called me and told me mummy share this montage of Nana so here it is for my little boy who is so happy and proud of his father’s journey.”