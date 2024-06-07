Varun Dhawan takes home baby daughter, wife Natasha from hospital

New daddy and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday took his newborn daughter and wife Natasha Dalal home from the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

A video shows Varun, who is dressed in a mustard-coloured T-shirt paired with brown pants paired with sunglasses, cradling his baby girl in his arms as he makes his way to his car from the hospital.

Natasha is seen walking behind. The couple went straight into the car.