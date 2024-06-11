Eminem dons a cape and performs his own stunts in ‘Houdini’ blooper Reel

Rapper Eminem seems to have enjoyed being his own stuntman on the set of the music video of his song Houdini. Following the release of the song, the 51-year-old Lose Yourself rapper shared a blooper reel on Instagram which featured him dressed in the same superhero suit from an earlier video, with the caption, “I do my own stunts.”
“Don’t try this at home,” a straight-faced Eminem jokingly warns viewers at the beginning of the clip before performing tiny jumps off a bed and repeatedly face-planting on the floor. “Oh, you want me to smack my f****** face? I can’t control my cape, bro,” he sarcastically says to someone off-camera. “I cannot be responsible for my cape.”
The footage then cuts to the rap star attempting -- and failing -- to scale a wall with a rope, flailing around and flipping over. "Holy s***, it’s actually not easy," he noted, pretending to be shocked.
In another scene, the rapper tries a few unserious superhero tuck-and-roll moves, saying, “You like the roll? I thought I killed it.” The behind-the-scenes clip concludes with the Grammy-winning rapper filming a slow-motion punching scene as his blond Slim Shady persona, before the camera cuts to him noting that his shoe came off between takes.
Just a day before unleashing the Houdini music video, Eminem teased fans with a playful Instagram post. A FaceTime call with famed magician David Blaine showed the rapper hinting at a career-ending trick. His cryptic message, "Well for my last trick, I'm gonna make my career disappear," sent fans into a frenzy, wondering if this marked a potential retirement.
But instead of vanishing, Eminem defied expectations. He surprised his hometown crowd with a live performance of Houdini at the Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central event on June 6.
The official Houdini video further fueled the fire with a who's who of cameos which saw Pete Davidson joining the legendary Dr Dre, hip-hop heavyweights 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, and comedian Shane Gillis.