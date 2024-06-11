Eminem dons a cape and performs his own stunts in ‘Houdini’ blooper Reel

Just a day before unleashing the Houdini music video, Eminem teased fans with a playful Instagram post. A FaceTime call with famed magician David Blaine showed the rapper hinting at a career-ending trick. His cryptic message, "Well for my last trick, I'm gonna make my career disappear," sent fans into a frenzy, wondering if this marked a potential retirement.

But instead of vanishing, Eminem defied expectations. He surprised his hometown crowd with a live performance of Houdini at the Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central event on June 6.