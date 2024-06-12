Celebs

Kevin Jonas undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer; urges people to make sure they get moles checked

The Jonas Brothers are currently on a break from touring
Singer-songwriter Kevin Jonas has skin cancer. The Leave Before You Love Me singer took to his social media to reveal that he had surgery to remove skin cancer.

He captioned a clip of himself at a medical facility before and after the procedure: “Friendly reminder to get your moles checked,” reports a media source. As the video begins, Jonas is seen laying down for the selfie video. “So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head”, he said while positioning the camera closer to the exact location of the skin abnormality. “Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it,” he added.

“So here we go,” the Camp Rock alum added before the video switched to a clip of him after removing the basal cell carcinoma. As per the source, Jonas showed himself lifting the gauze that covered his fresh scar, but he made sure to block out the graphic image with an emoji.

“Alright, I’m all done,” he continued, this time sitting in a vehicle with his seatbelt on. “Now it’s time to heal, heading home.” Before ending his video, the Burnin’ Up hitmaker left his fans with a final request. “Make sure to get those moles checked, people”.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on a break from touring. Their last concert took place on April 30 in Cancun, Mexico.

