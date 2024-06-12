Kevin Jonas undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer; urges people to make sure they get moles checked

He captioned a clip of himself at a medical facility before and after the procedure: “Friendly reminder to get your moles checked,” reports a media source. As the video begins, Jonas is seen laying down for the selfie video. “So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head”, he said while positioning the camera closer to the exact location of the skin abnormality. “Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it,” he added.