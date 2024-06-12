Kriti Kharbanda marks 15 years in cinema, shares heartfelt message, unheard story

When the actress entered the store everything was fine. As she exited she realised there were hundreds of people outside the store.

“I looked up and noticed people standing around the aisle and staring down at me. I didn't quite understand what was happening till the crowd started chanting ‘doctree doctree’. I couldn't believe my ears and my eyes! I was so overwhelmed, that I held my dad's arm and said, ‘parking main chalo pa, we need to leave’. That was the day I realised the power of cinema and our industry. I went from being a teenager, to an actor and eventually into a star all so quickly, I was afraid to blink. Soon after this, life changed,” she continued.

In these 15 years, the actress has worked with some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema like Pawan Kalyan, Yash and others. She made her foray into Bollywood with Raaz: The Reboot.

The actress shared, “Today I want to take this opportunity to thank me. The younger, naive, trusting, passionate, brave me. I'm here because of her today, because she could have given up. I know she wanted to when things got hard, but she didn't. She kept going. And I want to thank me for today. I'm so proud of the person I've become and I wouldn't change a thing about me.”

“A big thank you to everyone who's been a part of this incredible journey. My family, my siblings, my husband and my friends, but most of all, the people who offered me work and believed in my talent, and the fans who kept me going with their love for me. Thank you for trusting me with entertaining you. Thank you for watching my movies and thank you for believing in me. Lots of love #kritikharbanda #15yearsofkritikharbanda", she concluded.