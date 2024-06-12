Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao seek Lord Shiva's blessings at Kashi Vishwanath

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his films Srikanth and Mr & Mrs Mahi, is in Varanasi shooting for his upcoming film. The actor, on Wednesday, visited Kashi Vishwanath temple there, along with his wife Patralekha Paul.

The couple sought blessings of Lord Shiva and spent some time marvelling at the temple. The pooja on their behalf was done by priest Sachin Pandey. The actor also clicked selfies with fans at the temple.

Rajkummar earlier visited Varanasi during the promotions of Mr and Mrs Mahi along with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The two performed Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.