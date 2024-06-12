Diljit Dosanjh all set to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’

Diljit Dosanjh, the unstoppable force in Punjabi music and cinema, has just added another incredible feat to his already impressive resume. The multi-talented artiste is set to appear on the legendary The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking a major milestone for himself and Punjabi music on a global scale.
Diljit announced the exciting news on his Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos with the caption “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week’s Guest.” One of the photos showcased the guest list for the week, featuring Diljit alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Eddie Murphy, Kevin Costner, and Matty Matheson.
This isn’t the first time Diljit has broken barriers. In April, he made history as the very first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium during his Dil-Luminati tour. He commemorated the sold-out concert with an Instagram post declaring, “HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN (writing emoji) BC PLACE STADIUM (building emoji) SOLD OUT (face with goggles emoji) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR (monster emoji).”
Last year, Diljit became a Coachella pioneer, taking the stage as the first-ever Punjabi artiste to grace the iconic music festival. His electrifying entrance with the words “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye” instantly went viral, igniting social media with excitement.
Beyond music, Diljit has also carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. He recently played the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra. He also played a supporting role in Crew, a star-studded ensemble film featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in the upcoming film Jatt & Juliet 3.
Diljit’s appearance on The Tonight Show is a testament to his undeniable talent and global appeal. As he continues to shatter boundaries and represent Punjabi culture on a worldwide stage, one thing is certain – the world is ready to be swept away by the ‘Punjabi Aagye Oye’ phenomenon.