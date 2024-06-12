Jin gets discharged from the South Korean army; BTS reunites in celebration

Fans across the globe shared in the emotional moment. One fan wrote, “Home isn’t a place, it's a feeling. This is it.” Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Welcome back my beautiful Jin BTS family.” The long-awaited reunion marked a significant milestone for BTS and their fanbase, with one fan commenting, “BTS tweet on their account for the first time in almost exactly six months to declare 'JIN IS BACK' and reunite as seven with their pre-approved time off to celebrate the end of Jin's enlistment.” The outpouring of love on social media was a clear reflection of the bond between BTS and their devoted fans.