Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun ties the knot with Umapathy Ramaiah in an intimate ceremony in Chennai

Chennai witnessed a beautiful union on June 10 as Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of renowned actor Arjun Sarja, and Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor-director Thambi Ramaiah, exchanged vows in a heartwarming ceremony. The couple, who have been together for a few years, announced their happily ever after on Instagram with a simple post.
A picture of pure joy captured the newlyweds, Aishwarya radiating in a traditional red and gold pattu sari and Umapathy looking dapper in an ivory dhoti set. They captioned the post, “10.06.2024,” accompanied by evil eye and sparkle emojis.
Playful moments from the ceremony added a touch of light-heartedness to the occasion. Photos shared online showcased Umapathy tying the taali (sacred thread), Aishwarya playfully attempting to garland Umapathy, and a heartwarming picture of them searching for a ring in a water pot together. According to reports, the intimate ceremony was held between 9-10 am at Anjanasuta Sri Yoganjaneyaswamy Mandir in Chennai.
Aishwarya and Umapathy’s journey began on the sets of the reality show Survivor Tamil in 2021, hosted by Aishwarya’s father. Their connection blossomed on the show, leading to a beautiful relationship. The couple’s engagement in October 2023 marked a significant milestone, and their wedding pictures showcase the immense joy that surrounded their special day.
Arjun, visibly proud, showered his daughter with love throughout the festivities. The pre-wedding celebrations, including the haldi and mehendi ceremonies, took place at Arjun’s Chennai residence on June 7 and 8, respectively. A vibrant sangeet ceremony followed, reportedly attended by celebrities like actor Vishal. The celebrations are set to culminate in a grand wedding reception on June 14 at the Leela Palace.
Aishwarya, who made her acting debut in 2013 with Pattathu Yaanai, is currently gearing up for her Telugu film debut. Umapathy, who began his acting career in 2016 with Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay, has carved his own path in the industry.