'Seinfeld' actor Hiram Kasten passes away aged 71

Actor Hiram Kasten, best known for his role in Seinfeld, has passed away at the age of 71. The news was posted on his official Facebook page. His obituary, which described him as "a truly charming guy," revealed that he passed away on Sunday, reports media.

Kasten had been battling multiple illnesses for seven years, including prostate cancer and a lifelong struggle with Crohn’s disease. In the last six months, the comedian and actor revealed to those closest to him that he was terminally ill.

As per reports, he received an outpouring of love and frequent Zoom calls from his friends, which his wife Diana said, "prolonged his life for at least another two months, allowing him to laugh with his peers.”

Throughout his life, Hiram was an iconic figure in the New York City and New Jersey comedy scenes. He began his stand-up career in 1978 when Jerry Seinfeld passed him at an audition at The Comic Strip. He became a staple in the comedy scene, entertaining audiences throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Speaking of his unforgettable comedy style, his obituary reads, "He channelled the greats in his demeanour onstage, always dressing for the occasion. With his open-collared shirts and natty sports jackets, always with a pocket hanky billowing forth, he stood out among his peers. He was the 'missing link' to another generation of comedians he watched as a child on TV. He emulated Alan King, Jackie Gleason, and Jerry Lewis."