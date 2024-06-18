Amitabh Bachchan recalls tough times when his mother Teji had to stitch winter clothes with 'limited means'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about how his mother, Teji Bachchan, made clothing with "limited means" to protect him from the cold during "winter in the North."

“In the age of young... in the winter of the North... Mother in her limited means made clothing to protect us from the cold,” wrote Amitabh, who was born in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, in his blog.

Describing the clothing his late mother made, he said it was blanket-like. “It was rough, blanket-like - for that was what was available at the means of limitation... it was such a discomfort to wear it... but it was insisted... and Mother was not disobeyed... the pant was most in discomfort,” he said.

The cine icon revealed that he would complain to his mother that the pants were uncomfortable. “We would complain : ‘Maa bahut gadhta hai’. But we had to bear it... until one fine day a solution occurred...before wearing the ‘gadta hua patloon’, I would wear the cotton pyjama that used to be our night dress... and then wear the pant over it... no one knew, and the gadna band!” he wrote.