Siddharth Mallya announces wedding to Jasmine, shares romantic journey on social media

Siddharth Mallya, the son of former UB Group chairman Vijay Mallya, has announced his upcoming wedding to Jasmine with great excitement, sharing the news on social media.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Siddharth expressed that their, "Wedding week has commenced," accompanied by a charming photo of himself and Jasmine where he was seen wearing a white suit, while Jasmine looked breathtaking in a white floral dress.

The couple's announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from their supporters and social media followers. As Siddharth and Jasmine embark on this new chapter together, their journey continues to captivate the hearts of many, celebrating their union with anticipation and joy.