Siddharth Mallya announces wedding to Jasmine, shares romantic journey on social media

Siddharth Mallya, the son of former UB Group chairman Vijay Mallya, has announced his upcoming wedding to Jasmine with great excitement, sharing the news on social media.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Siddharth expressed that their, "Wedding week has commenced," accompanied by a charming photo of himself and Jasmine where he was seen wearing a white suit, while Jasmine looked breathtaking in a white floral dress.
The couple's announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from their supporters and social media followers. As Siddharth and Jasmine embark on this new chapter together, their journey continues to captivate the hearts of many, celebrating their union with anticipation and joy.
The announcement follows Siddharth's romantic Halloween proposal to Jasmine in 2023, which was conveyed to the fans through two adorable pictures. In one, he was seen getting down on one knee and popping the question to Jasmine, who was decked up as a witch. The ecstatic couple was depicted in the second picture, with Jasmine flashing her engagement ring and beaming with happiness.
Born in Los Angeles, California, Siddharth spent his formative years between London and the United Arab Emirates. He received his education at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London before pursuing further studies at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Transitioning into the entertainment industry, Siddharth has made his mark as both an actor and a model.