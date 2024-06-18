Alka Yagnik opens up about rare hearing loss diagnosis in an emotional post

Legendary Indian singer Alka Yagnik, whose voice has graced countless films and captivated audiences for decades, recently revealed a battle with a rare hearing condition. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Alka addressed the concerned fans who have noticed her absence.
“To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…this sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware.”
Alka, known for iconic hits like Pardesi Pardesi and Gazab Ka Hai Din, has always been a pillar of strength in the industry. However, she acknowledged the weight of this unexpected challenge. Despite the difficulty, she bravely shared her story, seeking solace and support from her devoted following. She wrote, “As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers.”
Beyond the personal struggle, Alka’s message carried a cautionary note for aspiring singers and music lovers alike. “For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones.”
Though the prospect of returning to the stage may seem uncertain, Alka’s spirit remains unbroken. “With all your love and support. I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour...” she said.