Here's an update on actor Vijay Varma's bouquet of releases for 2024

After a stellar run in 2023 with four consecutive hits including Dahaad, Kaalkoot, Jaane Jaan and Lust Stories 2, actor Vijay Varma is poised to conquer the hearts once again this year with an impressive lineup of projects.

Vijay is a part of four diverse upcoming projects including Mirzapur, Ul Jalool Ishq, Matka King and IC81–The Khandahar Hijack. Recently, Vijay surprised his fans and the entertainment industry with two major announcements.

Following the overwhelming reception of the teaser for Mirzapur 3, the official launch of the much-anticipated new season was followed by the release of Matka King poster, featuring Vijay in the lead role.

A closer look at his upcoming ventures: