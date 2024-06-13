Vijay Varma announces his new project ‘Matka King’ directed by Nagraj Manjule; Tamannaah reacts

On Wednesday, actor Vijay Varma lit up Instagram with an exciting announcement for his fans: he’s stepping into a new role in the forthcoming web series, Matka King. The project is currently in production, under the direction of the acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, known for his compelling works Sairat and Fandry. Vijay shared his excitement with a striking poster, where he is seen sporting a vintage look and dramatically hurling playing cards at the camera. “Ready to place our bet! #MatkaKingOnPrime soon but filming now,” he teased in his post.
Tamannaah, ever the supportive girlfriend, couldn’t contain her excitement at the project announcement. She reposted the poster with a single, powerful word, “Uff,” accompanied by a string of fire emojis. Vijay, clearly smitten by Tamannaah’s reaction, wasted no time in responding. He re-shared her post, adding a shower of heart emojis and a playful caption, “Baby.” This heartwarming exchange quickly went viral, with fans delighting in the public display of affection between the two stars.
The narrative of Matka King is steeped in the vibrant and chaotic world of 1960s Mumbai, a period ripe with transformation and intrigue. The series delves into the story of a cotton trader, who is driven by a desire for legitimacy and societal respect. His ambition leads him to create a novel gambling game known as Matka, which rapidly evolves into a phenomenon that captivates the entire city. The creators of the series have stated that while the storyline is fictional, it closely mirrors the real-life exploits of Ratan Khatri, the legendary figure often dubbed the original Matka King.
As the filming progresses, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Matka King on Prime Video, looking forward to seeing Vijay Varma bring this dynamic story to life. With Manjule’s direction and Varma's captivating screen presence, the series is poised to be a compelling addition to the growing library of Indian web content.