Vijay Varma announces his new project ‘Matka King’ directed by Nagraj Manjule; Tamannaah reacts

The narrative of Matka King is steeped in the vibrant and chaotic world of 1960s Mumbai, a period ripe with transformation and intrigue. The series delves into the story of a cotton trader, who is driven by a desire for legitimacy and societal respect. His ambition leads him to create a novel gambling game known as Matka, which rapidly evolves into a phenomenon that captivates the entire city. The creators of the series have stated that while the storyline is fictional, it closely mirrors the real-life exploits of Ratan Khatri, the legendary figure often dubbed the original Matka King.