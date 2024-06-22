Justin Timberlake addresses arrest, says 'I know I'm hard to love sometimes but...'

During his arrest, Timberlake voiced his concern that the traffic stop would “ruin the tour.” Timberlake is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 29 and includes stops in more than 50 cities.

However, on Thursday, a music industry insider confirmed that the legal incident would not affect the ongoing tour and that he would “continue promotion for his album (‘Everything I Thought It Was’) as planned, which, of course, includes his tour dates.”

His Chicago concert marked his first performance following his brief stint in jail. The 10-time Grammy winner was arrested in New York shortly after midnight on Tuesday while travelling back to his hotel from a dinner with friends.