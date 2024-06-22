Shriya Pilgaonkar joins jury for Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar says she is honoured to join the jury panel of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) for the Shorts category at the 2024 edition of the festival.

“I am honoured and thrilled to be invited as a jury member for the short film category at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. I look forward to attending the festival in LA and watching these stellar shorts by emerging South Asian filmmakers," she added.

The actress said, “The atmosphere at film festivals is always creatively energising and deeply inspiring. I’m excited to meet and interact with diverse storytellers and performers, and to witness the incredible lineup of films at IFFLA."