Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu and more congratulate newlywed Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on Sunday night in an intimate ceremony and later hosted a star-studded reception. The duo shared the photos on Instagram and many celebrities re-posted the same with heartfelt congratulatory wishes.

From Bipasha Basu to Alia Bhatt and Dia Mirza, celebrities from the industry sent out love for the couple and its too sweet to miss!

Parineeti Chopra, who married politician Raghav Chadha in 2023 and completed a year of marital bliss on May 13, welcomed Sonakshi and Zaheer to the "club" and wished the two a happy married life.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi who shares a close friendship with Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote, "Two most different personalities … two unique souls …. But … together you fit perfectly I’m so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story .. my friends are now husband and wife @aslisona @iamzahero."

