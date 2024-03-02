Sonakshi exudes 'phool power' in sharara suit as she kickstarts 'Heeramandi' promos

The actress opted for a subtle makeup look — pink lips, smokey eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks. Her hair is tied in a low bun, with white roses on it.

For the accessories, Sonakshi, who was most recently seen in the webseries Dahaad, wore a silver floral round shaped earrings, matching choker neck piece, and a red ring.

The post is captioned as: "#HeeramandionNetflix Kick starting promotions. Phool-power."

Richa Chadha, who is also the part of the show, commented: "Very beautyfoooooolllll".