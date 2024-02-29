Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he surprised himself with 'Heeramandi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has woven narratives with extravagance for years. The precincts of digital innovation have only aided him in amplifying the process of visual storytelling through his sets, detailing and film. As the director turns towards directing his first web series with Netflix, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, not only has the announcement created quite a buzz but has also generated much anticipation among his audiences.
Bhansali is known for his signature styles of grandeur, allure, and evocative tones and has admitted in creating the series such that each episode has its own shade and tone reflecting the progression of the story. He said, “I enjoy making big-scale films, as it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. Heeramandi is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special and I have surprised myself with this one,"
The series also comprises a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The girls bring to life the enigmatic world as they each contribute in taking the grand odyssey forward.
Bhansali added, "This is not just a series; it's a world, and I am eager for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Heeramandi."
The series has already garnered much curiosity since its first look was dropped a few days ago. It is expected to release this year but no final release date has been announced yet. Several facets of the series are unwinding slowly to pique the audience interest.