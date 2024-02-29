Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he surprised himself with 'Heeramandi'

Bhansali is known for his signature styles of grandeur, allure, and evocative tones and has admitted in creating the series such that each episode has its own shade and tone reflecting the progression of the story. He said, “I enjoy making big-scale films, as it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. Heeramandi is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special and I have surprised myself with this one,"