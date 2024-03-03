Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Akon arrives at Jamnagar

Popular musician Akon, who is known in India for lending vocals to the SRK-starrer Ra.One's Chammak Challo, has arrived at Jamnagar to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The musician was tapped outside Jamnagar airport today, hinting at a performance of his tonight as the pre-wedding bash ends on Sunday. He sported a white shirt and paired it with a red scarf. As he was being escorted into a car, a swarm of fans followed him, some of whom he obliged to taking a selfie with.

For the uninitiated, Akon, (aka Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam) is a Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, music producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor. He primarily thrives in the genres of R&B, hip hop and pop. The song Locked Up from his debut album Trouble put him in spotlight for the first time. He has collaborated with other renowned musicians such as Eminem (Smack That) and Snoop Dogg (I Wanna Love You).

A host of other celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, MS Dhoni, and Hardik Pandya are present at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The theme for the celebrations on Day 2 (yesterday) was South Asian attire.