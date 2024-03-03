Ananya, Janhvi, Khushi, Sara dance to 'Bole Chudiyan' at the Ambani pre-wedding bash [VIDEO]

In the latest addition to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, Bollywood actors Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan set the stage on fire with their performance on the popular song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (K3G). A video clip of their dance has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, we see Ananya dressed in yellow, Janhvi dressed in purple, Khushi and Sara in shades of white. In an unusual turn, fashion designer Manish Malhotra joined the women on stage. Incidentally, Manish was also the costume designer for the song in 2001.

Take a look at the video here: