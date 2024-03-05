'Happy birthday darling Iggy!' Kareena Kapoor showers love on Ibrahim Ali Khan

On his 23rd birthday, warmth, love and wishes have been pouring in for Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
One of the cutest wishes came from none other than Kareena Kapoor. The actress, who is known to share a friendly relationship with both Ibrahim and his sister Sara Ali Khan, children from her husband Saif's first marriage, took to Instagram to post an adorable monochrome picture of the birthday boy.
"Happy Birthday darling Iggy. Have the best one ever. Hugs...XX," the actress captioned it. Take a look at the picture here:
Kareena has been spotted with Ibrahim and Sara on multiple occasions and has often shared pictures of sweet moments with them on social media.
Coincidentally, Ibrahim's birthday falls on the same day as producer Rhea Kapoor, whom Kareena also wished on her social media.
On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan kickstarted his career as an assistant director for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles. According to reports, he will soon be transitioning from behind the camera and donning the role of an actor for an upcoming project.