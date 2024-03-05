Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma are 'finally home after 13 years'; drop first pics as newly weds

The Qubool Hai fame actress opted for a green choker necklace, matching maang tika, earrings, and pink chooda. The love-filled pictures show Surbhi flaunting her beautiful smile and her mangalsutra. There are photos of pheras, and Karan applying sindoor on Surbhi's head. The diva is also seen flaunting her diamond ring. The series of pictures ended with a sweet picture of Karan giving a kiss on Surbhi's nose, while the latter is blushing.

The post is captioned, "Finally Home after 13 years... We seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together... #estd2010."

Actor Karan Grover commented on the post, "Congratulations guys.. stay blessed." Actress Aashka Goradia said, "Such a gorgeous bride! Congratulations and wishing you the best of new life."