Designer Tarun Tahiliani shares details about Radhika Merchant’s exquisite ‘Hastakshar’ lehenga

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding extravaganza culminated in a grand finale - the Hastakshar ceremony. While the guest list boasted titans of industry and entertainment, all eyes were on the bride-to-be’s breathtaking ensemble. Radhika, a vision of elegance, donned a custom-made masterpiece by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani.
Tarun, clearly smitten by his muse, took to social media to unveil details of the lehenga sari. In an Instagram post, the designer shared that he was inspired by the ‘valley of the gods’ theme and Radhika’s inherent grace, calling it a ‘sartorial temple complex.’ The pre-draped masterpiece unfolded like a tapestry, boasting hand-painted miniature art and delicate kasheedakari embroidery woven in shades of silver and rose gold.
The symphony of colours continued with “intricately embroidered domes and structures” in hues of peach, coral, and sunset, adding a whimsical touch. The ensemble wasn’t just visually stunning; it was a ‘poetic ode to Indian heritage.’
The magic extended to the blouse, adorned with a captivating “dance of jaali and resham work,” exuding timeless elegance. A hand-painted dupatta completed the look, narrating a story of “tradition and modernity seamlessly intertwining.” The final flourish? A “panelled, scalloped rose gold tissue veil” that draped Radhika in an aura of sophistication.
Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor masterminded the look, while ace drape artist Dolly Jain brought Tarun’s vision to life. Radhika herself added the finishing touches with a stunning diamond jewellery set, minimal makeup, and a centre-parted half-up, half-down hairstyle.