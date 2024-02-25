A glass act: Seema Gujral unveils architectural splendour in New Delhi flagship store

“The new store is an invitation to participate in the celebration of tradition, innovation and the artistry of Indian fashion. Each corner whispers tales of everything my brand has stood for in the last 25 years. Every fabric, motif and embellishment is telling of the passion that has been my life,” says Gujral, who continues to be relevant even after over two and a half decades of business. The key is the delicate balance of professional strategies and personal strengths. But, more above all, it is the willingness to adapt to changing times with an openness that requires both flexibility and humility.