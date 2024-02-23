Palmona's new collection features everyday basics

Demi-fine jewellery brand, Palmonas, known for its exquisite designs, high-quality craftsmanship, and affordable prices, is adding sparkle to the new-age gold with its new minimalistic collection. Young entrepreneurs, Dr Amol Patwari and Pallavi Mohadikar-Patwari, co-founders of the brand, tell us that the collection made with 18k gold-plated sterling silver and ethically sourced gemstones are designed to be worn every day, and they come in a variety of styles to suit every taste.



Recollecting how it all began, Dr Amol says, “It began with a seemingly casual conversation with Pallavi one day. We were discussing about surgical grade stainless steel used in operation theatres and how it does not rust, get damaged or does not react with human skin. That is when Pallavi came up with this idea of using surgical grade stainless steel to be plated with 18k gold and create demi-fine jewellery. The name Palmonas was derived from a combination of our names — Pallavi, Amol, and our daughter Anaya.”

Also read: Embrace sustainable luxury with OG & Co’s latest high-street fashion collection



The journey began with 30 unique designs, primarily in the necklace and earring categories. Now, they have an extensive range of more than 1,300 designs. What distinguishes the jewellery is the 18k gold vermeil plating. “Unlike conventional gold-plated jewellery with its meagre 0.5-micron thick layer, our

jewellery boasts a generous 2.5-micron thick gold layer, offering the same opulence as solid gold with a premium finish,” says Amol.

Palmonas demi-fine jewellery

Palmonas demi-fine jewellery

Explaining further, Pallavi says, “In India, gold holds a special place in people’s hearts but it often remains tucked away in lockers, only making appearances during special events. This makes gold an underutilised investment with limited appeal. On the flip side, imitation jewellery, though readily available on the streets at affordable prices, is often far from skin-friendly or stylish. For the modern generation, be it college students or working women, wearing gold is a show of prosperity and luxury. They choose gold because it does not result in skin irritations such as rashes or discolouration. This led us to explore the art of crafting jewellery from surgical stainless steel, closely resembling gold but available at a fraction of the price.”

Also read: Tribe Amrapali's Navratna collection has cultural and astrological significance

The new collection features everyday basics like hoops, studs, and chains, statement pieces like oversized earrings and necklaces, as well as the bridal collection featuring delicate and elegant pieces that are perfect for the bride’s special day. “All our designs are trendy and fashionable, and our team of designers are constantly striving to create new and innovative pieces,” adds Amol.

Price starts at Rs 1,000.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

