Classical couture: Gaurav Gupta talks about Aarohanam, his latest collection fresh off Paris Couture Week

The designer’s creations have since been seen on Megan Thee Stallion at the Oscars; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes; Lizzo, Kylie Minogue and Maluma at the Latin Billboards; Cardi B at the Grammys; Quinta Brunson at the Billboard Women in Music Awards and also on Tems, Angela Bassett, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shakira, Vijay Varma, Deepika Padukone, Jennifer Hudson, Jenna Ortega, Jr NTR, Mary J Blige, Sharon Stone and Ashanti, to just name a few. The brand’s atelier, located just outside Delhi, however, roots the brand in its home country and serves as the hub of its creativity, involving over 600 artisans in seamlessly merging indigenous construction and embellishing techniques with the label’s unique approach to Indian fashion. We catch up with designer Gaurav Gupta to talk about his latest collection, Aarohanam and also discover the ideas that went into the now-celebrated edit that has hit shelves in stores.