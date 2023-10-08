Banita Sandhu shines in a Gaurav Gupta lehenga for his newly-launched ‘The Bride Side’ podcast

In the realm of contemporary fashion, Gaurav Gupta stands as a beacon of innovation, blending modernity with traditional designs that have captured the attention of global fashion enthusiasts. From Beyonce to Cardi B, his distinctive fashion aesthetics have made waves on multiple platforms. Now, adding another jewel to his crown, the designer has introduced a groundbreaking venture - a bridal digital podcast series titled The Bride Side.

In a tantalising preview, actor Banita Sandhu took the spotlight in this podcast series, treating fashion aficionados to a delightful glimpse. Having recently made waves with her appearance in AP Dhillon's music video, Banita graces the designer's podcast series, radiating elegance in an exquisite acid-yellow lehenga adorned with Gaurav’s iconic detailing. The images of the same were shared by Gaurav's Instagram handle.

Also read: Beyonce shines in Gaurav Gupta's neon green sari gown at Renaissance World Tour concert

The attire, an epitome of craftsmanship, boasted shades of resplendent yellow, embellished with a masterful blend of silver and gold bugle beads, and an array of glistening crystals. The ensemble featured a structured silhouette, complemented by a silk crepe embroidered blouse and a flowing tulle cape, presenting a breathtaking fashion statement.

Completing the look, a beautiful polki choker was elegantly paired with the lehenga, adding a touch of traditional charm. The makeup artist worked magic, adorning the actress with a soft glam makeup look, featuring subtle shimmery eyeshadow and a nude lip, flawlessly harmonising with the ensemble.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor makes a splash in a vibrant multi-coloured dress worth INR 1.72 lakh

The Bride Side series promises to be a comprehensive guide, featuring discussions on all things bridal fashion and the latest trends, making it a go-to for individuals seeking inspiration and insight into the ever-evolving bridal world.

Joining Gaurav in this fashion odyssey are celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and renowned celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni. Together, they form a powerhouse trio that is set to redefine the bridal fashion landscape.