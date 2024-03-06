On 13th anniversary, Allu Arjun says he has ‘flourished’ because of wife Sneha’s company

Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy have completed 13 years of marital bliss and the actor has penned a heartwarming note on the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram stories, Allu shared two pictures with wife Sneha. One was a throwback image from the day of their marriage. For the caption, the actor wrote, “Happy Anniversary cutie… It’s been 13 years now – I have flourished because of your company. I draw energy from your tranquility… Too many many more till the end of time." Take a look at the Story here: