Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his music label, Bhansali Music

Reflecting on the Bhansali Music, he comments, “Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label 'Bhansali Music' I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music.”

Through his compositions and that of his films, he has been known to treat the audience to a fusion of tradition and modernity which seamlessly blends classical forms with contemporary compositions. Right from modern romance to historical epics, the melodies stick to one’s mind and resonate across generations.