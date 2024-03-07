Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his music label, Bhansali Music

Apart from the mesmerising sets Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings grandeur to his movies through the background music, many of which have been composed by him. In a positive turn of events, the director now launches his music label – Bhansali Music.
The National-award winner and visionary filmmaker’s name is synonymous with enchanting storytelling where the frames are adorned with soul-stirring melodies. Right from the albums of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Devdas, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, Black and Sawariyaa, these films have music that cannot fade from our memories. And now the ace director will extend his genius to the realm of music through the latest endeavor. Bhansali Music will be collaborating with musicians and artists in future and producing captivating compositions for his films and independent albums.
Reflecting on the Bhansali Music, he comments, “Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label 'Bhansali Music' I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music.”
Through his compositions and that of his films, he has been known to treat the audience to a fusion of tradition and modernity which seamlessly blends classical forms with contemporary compositions. Right from modern romance to historical epics, the melodies stick to one’s mind and resonate across generations.
On the directorial front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has recently directed Heermandi with some of the leading ladies of the industry like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha and more. The series will be premiering soon on a streaming platform.