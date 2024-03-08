Which celebrities are going to judge the 71st Miss World finale?

This year's Miss World finale is a significant event as it marks the return of the pageant to India after a hiatus of 28 years. This symbolizes a historic moment in the pageant's history. The event will take place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th and is set to captivate audiences worldwide. With an unparalleled lineup of judges, hosts, and performers, the 71st edition of Miss World promises to be a celebration of beauty, talent, and global unity like never before.