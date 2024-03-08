Which celebrities are going to judge the 71st Miss World finale?

As the 71st edition of Miss World nears its finale, the Miss World Organization has introduced the esteemed group of judges who will have a crucial role in choosing the next representative of beauty and elegance on a global scale.
The distinguished 12-member panel includes notable individuals such as Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Harbhajan, actress and social worker Amruta Fadnavis, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley CBE, actress Kriti Sanon, actress Pooja Hegde, three former Miss Worlds, and additional members.
Adding to the grandeur of the event, former Miss World Megan Young and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar will grace the stage as hosts. The spectacle will further be elevated with sensational performances by acclaimed artists Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar.
This year's Miss World finale is a significant event as it marks the return of the pageant to India after a hiatus of 28 years. This symbolizes a historic moment in the pageant's history. The event will take place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th and is set to captivate audiences worldwide. With an unparalleled lineup of judges, hosts, and performers, the 71st edition of Miss World promises to be a celebration of beauty, talent, and global unity like never before.