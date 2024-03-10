From Blackpink’s Rosé to Paris Hilton, celebs attend glittering pre-Oscar parties before the ceremony

The countdown is on! Hollywood is buzzing with anticipation as the 2024 Oscars ceremony inches closer. But before the big night arrives, the A-listers are making waves at star-studded pre-parties.

From sleek suits to show-stopping gowns, these events are all about glitz and glamour. Hailey Bieber turned heads at the Saint Laurent dinner, rocking a chic black suit that exuded boss vibes. "Hailey ditched the usual glam for a powerful statement," a source close to the star revealed.