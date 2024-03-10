From Blackpink’s Rosé to Paris Hilton, celebs attend glittering pre-Oscar parties before the ceremony

The countdown is on! Hollywood is buzzing with anticipation as the 2024 Oscars ceremony inches closer. But before the big night arrives, the A-listers are making waves at star-studded pre-parties.
From sleek suits to show-stopping gowns, these events are all about glitz and glamour. Hailey Bieber turned heads at the Saint Laurent dinner, rocking a chic black suit that exuded boss vibes. "Hailey ditched the usual glam for a powerful statement," a source close to the star revealed.
Meanwhile, K-pop icon Rosé, the global ambassador for Saint Laurent, graced the brand’s pre-Oscar bash, proving once again why she’s a fashion force.
Fans were treated to a Bridgerton reunion as Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page, better known as Lord Anthony and the Duke of Hastings, caught up at the CAA party. The dashing duo wasn’t alone, as Olivia Wilde and Sandra Bullock were also spotted mingling amongst the stars.
Lovebirds galore! The adorable couple, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum stole the show with their glammed-up appearance at the UTA pre-party.
Real Housewives star Garcelle Beauvais walked the pre-Oscars red carpet at the Women in Film party, looking every bit the Hollywood royalty. Zoë Kravitz turned heads in a captivating black gown at the Saint Laurent dinner, proving her status as a red-carpet fashion icon.
Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry were also spotted enjoying the pre-Oscars festivities at the CAA party.
With so much style and excitement at these pre-parties, the upcoming Oscars ceremony promises to be a night to remember!