Who is Krystyna Pyszková? Know more about the Miss World 2024 winner here

The wait is over! Krystyna Pyszková, a stunning 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, has been crowned Miss World 2024! The grand event, held on March 9 in Mumbai, India, marked the pageant’s return to the country after a 28-year absence. Krystyna battled it out against over 115 dazzling contestants from around the globe, ultimately receiving the coveted crown from Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska.
But Krystyna’s journey to the top wasn’t just about flawless beauty. This multi-talented young woman is also a scholar, pursuing dual degrees in Law and Business Administration. Modelling comes naturally to her, but her true passion lies in giving back. She’s not just a pretty face; she's the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation!
“My proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania,” Krystyna shared with the Miss World Organisation. This dedication to education runs deep - her foundation in the Czech Republic focuses on providing educational programs for everyone, from children to the elderly and those with disabilities.
Krystyna’s ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ project wasn’t just words on paper; it was a testament to her commitment. Building upon her work in Tanzania, she plans to use her platform to champion quality education for all.
But Krystyna's talents extend beyond academics and philanthropy. This beauty queen also possesses a musical soul, having spent nine years honing her skills on the transverse flute and violin.