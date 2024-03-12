Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling sets the stage on fire with his performance on ‘I’m Just Ken’

Bringing his infectious Kenergy to the Oscars stage, actor Ryan Gosling delivered an electrifying rendition of I’m Just Ken with a crew of phenomenal dancers and the other ‘Kens’ including Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa. Donning a dazzling all-pink outfit, the Barbie star truly channelled his inner Ken.

He began his iconic performance from a seat behind his leading lady Margot Robbie, leaving her in giggles. From Ryan being airlifted mid-performance to Slash’s electrifying guitar solo, there was not one dull moment in the actor’s energetic rendition of I’m Just Ken.

The actor did not miss the opportunity to get off the stage and share the spotlight with the film’s director Greta Gerwig and his co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera. The ladies enthusiastically joined him and sang along to the lyrics.

Ryan did not stop just there and went on to invite his La La Land co-star Emma Stone to sing along too.