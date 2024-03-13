Amit Shah meets Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma, praises their film ‘HanuMan’

The pictures shared by Shah captured a moment of Teja Sajja and film director Prasanth presenting him with an idol of Lord Hanuman. In the caption, he lauded the talented actor and the filmmaker for their contributions.
He wrote, “Met the talented actor Shri @tejasajja123 and film director Shri @PrasanthVarma of the recent superhit movie Hanuman. The team has done a commendable job of showcasing Bharat's spiritual traditions and the superheroes that have emerged from them. Best wishes to the team for their future projects.”
Teja expressed his elation at the meeting, describing it as an absolute honour to meet Shah. He conveyed gratitude for the Home Minister’s kind words, emphasising the significance of the encounter. Prasanth, too, echoed similar sentiments by resharing Shah's post on X, expressing gratitude for the privilege of meeting him and acknowledging the lasting impact of his encouragement.
HanuMan made its theatrical debut in January, later streaming on Zee 5, captivating audiences with the tale of a young man named Hanumanthu, portrayed by Teja, who attains superhuman abilities after encountering a mystical totem in his village. The narrative unfolds as he defends his community against a capitalist antagonist portrayed by Vinay Rai, aided by his sister played by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and lover portrayed by Amritha Aiyer.
With anticipation brewing, the sequel Jai Hanuman is currently in pre-production, with the casting for the titular role yet to be announced. Promising to continue the saga initiated by HanuMan, the sequel will pick up the story from its predecessor’s conclusion. Prasanth also unveiled another project within his cinematic universe titled Adhira, featuring Kalyan Dasari. The film is poised to explore the lore of Lord Indira, hinting at potential connections to the HanuMan narrative, leaving audiences intrigued about the forthcoming cinematic ventures.