Amit Shah meets Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma, praises their film ‘HanuMan’

With anticipation brewing, the sequel Jai Hanuman is currently in pre-production, with the casting for the titular role yet to be announced. Promising to continue the saga initiated by HanuMan, the sequel will pick up the story from its predecessor’s conclusion. Prasanth also unveiled another project within his cinematic universe titled Adhira, featuring Kalyan Dasari. The film is poised to explore the lore of Lord Indira, hinting at potential connections to the HanuMan narrative, leaving audiences intrigued about the forthcoming cinematic ventures.