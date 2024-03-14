Aamir Khan rings in 59th birthday with Kiran Rao and the media

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan turns 59 today. While artistes and fans are sending wishes his way, the actor celebrated his birthday with his former wife and Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao. The two were also joined by the cast of the film and the media.
Sporting a casual black t-shirt and denim, Aamir was seen cutting a cake and feeding it to Kiran who reciprocated the gesture. The actor then went on to address the media and thanks them for their support and love.
Known for his perfection, Aamir set his foot in the industry as a child actor in 1973. Since then, he has graced our screens with exceptional movies including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dil Chahta Hai, PK and Dangal.
The actor who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is gearing up for multiple projects. Recently, he revealed the title of his upcoming project - Sitare Zameen Par. The plot of the film will be along the same lines as Taare Zameen Par (2007) and promises to be a joyride for the audience. According to reports, Sitare Zameen Par will hit theatre screens in December.
His latest production venture was Laapataa Ladies, which was released on March 1. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in titular roles.