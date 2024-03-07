‘Taare Zameen Par’ reunion! Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary come together for a TV commercial

Get ready for a dose of nostalgia! Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, the heartwarming duo from the 2007 Hindi-language film Taare Zameen Par, have reunited – albeit on the small screen. Darsheel took to Instagram to share an ad campaign featuring him alongside Aamir, sending fans into a frenzy. The ad sees Aamir playing Darsheel’s grandfather, a wise Dadu who dispenses life advice with a dash of Thumbs Up energy.
This isn’t the first hint Darsheel dropped. A few days ago, he shared a cryptic post with a picture of Aamir, captioned “It is Aamir's multiverse, and we're all just living in it.” This was followed by a collage featuring a still from Taare Zameen Par alongside a sneak peek from the ad, captioned “16 years later, and we're together again.”
Fans were ecstatic to see the iconic pair back together, even if it wasn’t for a full-fledged movie. Comments ranged from pure excitement, “Great to see you with Aamir Khan after 16 years!” to playful disappointment, “Film. Nahi aane wali thi kya? (Wasn’t there going to be a movie)?”
But some fans saw the silver lining. One user commented, “Aamir's ads are always like a short film for me.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Ad mein hi film ka perfection hai (The ad has the perfection of a film).”
While a full-fledged movie reunion might not be happening just yet, this ad campaign offers a delightful dose of nostalgia for fans of Taare Zameen Par.