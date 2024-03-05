Aamir Khan’s new unrecognizable look hints at a mysterious project

Hold onto your hats, Aamir Khan fans! A photo circulating online shows the Bollywood superstar sporting a wild new look that’s a far cry from his usual clean-cut persona. Gone are the neatly groomed locks; in their place, a mane of greasy hair suggests our favourite actor might have embraced a wilder side.
This photo, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, isn’t the only clue hinting at a mysterious project. Just days ago, Darsheel Safary, Aamir’s co-star in the heartwarming film Taare Zameen Par, shared a sneak peek of their reunion. While Darsheel appeared more composed, sporting a long salt-and-pepper hairstyle, both actors share a similar posture, gesturing with something in their hands.
This cryptic collaboration has fans buzzing. Is it a return to the heartwarming world of Taare Zameen Par, rebranded as Sitare Zameen Par (as Aamir hinted in a 2023 interview)? Or could it be a quirky advertisement, playing on the actors’ past roles?
Darsheel’s latest post only added to the intrigue. “3 days to go,” he teased, leaving fans desperate for answers. Comments flooded his page, with some pleading for a full-fledged movie and others fearing heartbreak if it turns out to be just an ad.
One thing’s for sure: Aamir Khan is back, and he’s ready to surprise us. Whether it’s a tear-jerking sequel or a commercial, his dedication to transforming himself into this unrecognizable character has us eagerly awaiting the big reveal.