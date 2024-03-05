Aamir Khan’s new unrecognizable look hints at a mysterious project

This cryptic collaboration has fans buzzing. Is it a return to the heartwarming world of Taare Zameen Par, rebranded as Sitare Zameen Par (as Aamir hinted in a 2023 interview)? Or could it be a quirky advertisement, playing on the actors’ past roles?

Darsheel’s latest post only added to the intrigue. “3 days to go,” he teased, leaving fans desperate for answers. Comments flooded his page, with some pleading for a full-fledged movie and others fearing heartbreak if it turns out to be just an ad.