Mrunal Thakur to speak at a UN Panel, actress says 'eager to contribute to the important conversations'

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been keeping herself busy with work and shooting amidst which she has flown to the United Nations Headquarters today to be a part of a crucial panel discussion.
The actor who has won many hearts across television and cinema through her power-packed performances in movies like Love Sonia, Super 30, Sita Ramam etc, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda.
She would be speaking on the panel discussion and highlighting the issues of sexual violence, trafficking and conflict. Given that she had portrayed a similar role in her Hindi movie debut Love Sonia in 2018, it makes it apt for her to bridge the gap between reel and real with her understanding of how cinema can play an important part in highlighting social causes.
Mrunal expresses her excitement about the same and mentions, “Being a part of this panel discussion is a profound honour for me. Love Sonia was not just a film; it was a journey into the darkest corners of humanity, shedding light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking. Through my role, I had the opportunity to delve deep into the complexities of this issue, and it has since become a cause that is incredibly close to my heart.”
She continues, “Participating in this panel allows me to lend my voice to the collective effort of raising awareness and advocating for change. It's an opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced and to stand in solidarity with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. I am deeply grateful for this platform and eager to contribute to the important conversations that lie ahead."