Amitabh Bachchan rubbishes reports on him undergoing angioplasty, calls it 'fake news'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has refuted the recent reports claiming his hospitalisation and angioplasty, labeling them as 'fake'. On March 15, it was reported that Big B had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, in Andheri, Mumbai, for an angioplasty.

"He underwent an angioplasty, but there is still no confirmation regarding his health update," the sources had said. However, a new video that is doing rounds on the social media, shows the Don actor smiling and greeting the paparazzi, while he attended the final match of Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata, in Mumbai.

Amitabh was seen wearing a white hoodie, and black trousers, and came to support his team 'Majhi Mumbai'. The visuals show the 81-year-old actor talking to the paps, saying, "I am all fit... fake news."