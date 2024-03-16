Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she was forced to make her myositis diagnosis public

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed a challenging chapter in her life, battling an autoimmune condition called myositis. In a candid interview, she shared the struggles of going public with her diagnosis in 2022, right before the release of her film Yashoda, saying, “Given a choice, I wouldn't have come out and announced it.”
“I was forced to go public about my disorder. At that time, I had my female-centric film due for release. I was very sick back then. It was hard, and I wasn't ready. There were all sorts of speculation going around and misinformation being spread. The producers needed me to promote it, otherwise, it (the film) would just die. So, I agreed to do one interview. Obviously, I didn't look the same. I had high doses of medication to keep me stable. I was forced to. Given a choice, I wouldn't have come out and announced it,” she was quoted as saying.
The artiste also said that she was also suffering from imposter syndrome, a constant fear of being exposed as a fraud. She admitted that earlier she would get anxious, searching for nasty articles. This self-doubt plagued her, even during career highs. She added that she couldn't enjoy successes, often attributing them to someone else.
Despite the challenges, the Kushi actor has emerged stronger. “They (people) forced me to become someone I can be proud of,” she stated. Social media, though often a double-edged sword, has become a necessary outlet for some. “When people are going through a lot of pain, they need a portal to project it. And social media is that portal, I guess,” she added.
Looking forward, Samantha will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. This project, along with her upcoming ventures, promises a powerful comeback for the resilient actress.