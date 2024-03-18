Celebrity DJ David Guetta welcomes newborn son with girlfriend Jessica Ledon

French-born celebrity DJ David Guetta, who has performed to full houses in India, has revealed that he and his girlfriend, the Cuban-born actress Jessica Ledon, 32, have welcomed their first child together — a son, as per a media source.

The jet-setting DJ, who's 56, shared a joint Instagram post with the actress, announcing the news along with a heartwarming family photo.

The post reads: "Love is in the air. Welcome Cyan." The name, which is familiar to anyone who has been exposed to graphic designing, means 'light blue-green'.